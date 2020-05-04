Call Of Duty: Warzone Will Be Ready For PS5 & Xbox Series X

Some developers have already made it clear on whether their upcoming game will be supported for the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X or not and for Infinity Ward, the Call of Duty: Warzone will be supported when the new console arrives.

According to Taylor Kurosaki, their plan for Warzone is that they want it to be around for quite some time so they will want to support the new consoles when they arrive. With this announcement, the fans think that Modern Warfare will also receive a similar treatment as well since both games share the same universe and have been built on similar tech.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are set to arrive this Holiday but so far, we do not have an exact release date yet. Fans have also been asking about the price of these new console but we will have to wait to find out.