Call Of Duty: Warzone Solo Playlist Vehicle Type Missing

Activision continues to make changes to their Call of Duty: Warzone game as it continues to evolve and now, with the latest update, it looks like players will be losing the large armored trucks.

According to Amos Hodge, the trucks were removed from the solo version of the game to help “tone down the vehicle meta a bit”. That was all the explanation that was given at this point so that is it.

While the truck will no longer be available in the Solo game, it will still be available in the other variants like Duos, Trios, and Quads. Of course, there are still a lot of vehicle options to choose from in solos as well including helicopters so the missing truck should not make too much of a difference.

The update also added a new variant to the game that limits players to sniper rifles and shotguns only.