Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Brings New Customization Items Into Game

Season 3 for Call Of Duty: Warzone is here and the update will add a few interesting things to the battle royale game. Here is what we know right now.

Season 3 will come with new vehicle skins that can be added to the vehicles in the Warzone map, Verdansk. The skins will be automatically applied when the player starts driving the vehicle that they come across on the map. This will include ATVs, helicopters and the other rides.

The blog post did not mention how players can actually unlock these new skins but most people assume that it will probably be through gameplay or microtransactions. You can head to their blog to read about all the updates that Season 3 will bring to the table include the new Quad mode for Warzone.

The Season 3 release is in conjunction with the Season 3 of Modern Warfare and the patch notes for that are up as well.