Call Of Duty: Warzone Putting Cheaters Together

Infinity Ward has made it very clear that they are looking to clean up the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone game and one of the new plans will be to put these cheaters together in a game.

According to the developer, players who report potential cheaters will get an in-game notification to let them know that the player has been banned. On top of that, matchmaking has also been updated to place suspended cheaters into the same matches.

infinity Ward will also be deploying more resources to help them weed out the cheaters from the game. For now, there is no in-game “report-a-player” feature but Infinity Ward promises that it will be coming soon. and will be available in killcam and spectate modes.

As for now, Infinity Ward has already banned about 70m000 cheaters from Warzone and we should see the number continue to rise ad Infinity Ward double down on these players.