Call Of Duty: Warzone Next Title Update Will Count Kills Differently

Call Of Duty: Warzone might just be released but the developer already has an update lined up for the game.

The new update will make some changes to how kills will be counted which will now give the player that downed the opponent the kill instead of the one that delivers the final shot while they bleed out.

This means downed players will not be counted as kills. Of course, this would please those that were getting frustrated by their kills getting stolen at the last moment. The update should also address the bug where some players could survive outside the ring forever as they keep reviving each other. We can expect changes as the developer continues to receive feedback for the game.

The released Call of Duty: Warzone was a massive success gaining millions of players days after being released.