Call Of Duty: Warzone Changing Things Up!

Call of Duty: Warzone developers have been trying to spice things up by offering different events for the game and it looks like their next event could be inspired by Fortnite.

According to Taylor Kurosaki, the Narrative Director for the game, they are looking to add a Fortnite-style event to the game to keep things fresh and new. Of course, he did not go into details on what exactly the event will be about but we do know that Fornite constantly changes things up so that their players do not get too comfortable with the game.

Some fans speculate that we might see Warzone get some live-dynamic changes to the Verdansk map similar to what Fortnite has done in the past. As for when these new exciting events will be happening, we will just have to wait and see.

What do you think the exciting change will be?