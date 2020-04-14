Call Of Duty: Warzone Battle Royale Updated To Keep It Exciting

The free-to-play mobile Call of Duty: Warzone game will be getting another update and this time, the update will further enhance the way that the game can be played.

The developer, Infinity Ward announces a new Warzone variant that will limit the weapon options to snipers and shotguns called “Scopes and Scatter Guns Trios”. This new mode will be limited to the Trios mode so there can only be three players in one squad. Players will either have to run and try to get close to deal damage using the shotgun or stay back and take out enemies as a sniper.

The gas circle will continue to close to players will have to adjust their strategy from time to time. The new mode will be added to the game next week but they did not say when the new mode will be playable so let’s wait and see.