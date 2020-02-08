Call Of Duty: One More Coming This Year?

It feels like we have been talking about Call of Duty non-stop since it was only a few months ago when they drop the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game and now it is announced that there will be another brand-new Call of Duty game coming this year.

According to Activision Blizzard, there will be a premium Call of Duty title coming sometime in between the 1st of October to the 31st of December this year. However, they also added that they do not expect it to perform as well as the Modern Warfare game last year.

Modern Warfare was a massive hit for them as it was reported that the game generated $!billion in revenue worldwide as the developer continues to offer new features and updates. The last announcement was that the first season of the game will now be ending on the 11th of February with new rewards and activities.

Season 2 will start next week.