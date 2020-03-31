Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare & Warzone Ending Season 2 With A Bang

Call of Duty players will be getting two times more XP when they play Modern Warfare or Warzone this weekend as Activision confirms their special offering to their fans.

Other than getting double XP for progression, players will also be getting double weapon XP and Double tier progression for the game’s battle pass. The bonus will be offered to multiplayer, sped ops and Warzone.

Players will be able to enjoy it starting from the 3rd of April and it will go on until the 6th of April. This will be a nice chance for those looking to level up fast as Modern Warfare Season 2 is winding down. Season 2 Battle Pass will be ending on the 7th of April so players will need to get to tier 100 to get all the extras before that time.

New reports are also suggesting that Activision is working on a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered that will be released on the 31st of March but we will have to wait and see.