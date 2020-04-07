Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare & Warzone Double XP Will Last One Day More

To encourage their fans to stay home during this pandemic to flatten the curve, Infinity Ward has been offering their fans double XP for the weekend but with all the issues that have been going on, a lot of the fans did not get to take advantage of the bonus.

To make up for it, it was announced that the Double XP offering will be offered for one extra day now. Announced on Twitter, the studio announced that they will be keeping the double XP promotion available until the 7th of April at 11 PM PT. This will also apply to the standard progression, weapon progression, and battle pass tiers.

Some of the issues that were reported this weekend include the bug where players could not see their states and rank grow when they should have. The issues have since been fixed.