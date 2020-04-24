Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Update To Arrive Soon

An update will be released for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. The update is mandatory so players will have to download it if they want to keep playing any of these games.

After the update install, players will be prompted to down Data Pack 1 from the in-game menu and get the update running. Once that is done, the game will have to be restarted to continue playing. Of course, we still do not know what Data Pack will actually have to offer this time but we should be learning more about it really soon.

The patch will be released on Xbox One and PS4. No word on where we will be seeing this update on PC as well. This new patch will follow the April 23 update which fixed 2 major exploits discovered in the game.