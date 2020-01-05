Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Brings Back Mode

A new mode will be added to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game called Grind and Infinity Ward has now revealed more about what the mode is all about.

Grind will be a deathmatch mode that will combine both Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed into one. The goal here is to kill your enemies and collect their dog tags and deliver them to your team’s location.

Players can deny people their tag confirmations by taking them but when you are shot down, you will drop your own dog tag as well as all the others that you have collected. They also shared a few tips and tricks on how players can excel at this point.

The new mode will take the place of Drop Zone. Other cahnges include the new Shoot Hourse 24/7 which will replace Shoot the Ship while Snowfight will not longer be in the game.