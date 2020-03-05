Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare New Update Bring Iconic Toy Into Game

The next update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will come with few new cosmetic items including an iconic toy that most of us will instantly remember.

The new item is a throwback to the Tamagotchi trend back in the 90s. Called the Tomogunchi in the game, the item can be found in the in-game item shop and can be purchase for 1000 CoD Points. The new bundle will come with a charm, emblem, calling card, spray, and sticker and of course, the Tomogunchi toy.

Based on the description, it looks like fans will be able to check their virtual pets, feed it, monitor its mood and also evolve it just like the real toy. Looking at it, it does not look like it will do anything to help improve your game.

The update will also make some balancing updates to the game and also make a few adjustments.