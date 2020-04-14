Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare New Microtransactions Detailed

Season 3 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has already started and the developer has now added a few new item bundles to the game into the in-game store. Here is what fans will be able to find there.

One of the new bundles will be the Twin Dragons bundle which will cost 1300CP and will come with two golden Legendary weapons along with the Kingly Splender Assault rifle and The ALchemist’s Dream handgun. There will also be two dragon-themed Epic customization items, one sticker, and one emblem.

Then there is the Cleanup Crew Bundle which will cost 2000CP and will come with Irradicated skin for Otter, two Epic blueprints, and some extra goodies. New game modes will also come to the game like the new Drop Zone mode.

Players will also get to earn some extra XP starting the 17th of April thanks to the double XP bonus.