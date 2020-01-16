Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Gives Players For Time

Players of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game will now have more time to collect the rewards from Season One as the developer announced that they will be extending the first season by two weeks.

The initial plan was to end the first season on the 28th of January but that has been pushed back to the 11th of February now. The extension was offered to make room for new activities and new rewards for the players.

According to the announcement, a few new items and challenges will be added to the game in the next few years including the Challenge to earn the Crossbow weapon, more remixed game modes, new playlist and more. There will also be double XP and double tier progression during the season to let you climb faster to the top.

The developer has also released a new roadmap for the game showing fans what they have planned for it in the near future.