Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Fixes Not Ready Yet!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been very well received since it was released but that those not meant that the game is bug-free. In fact, fans have reported a few major bugs with the game since its release and while the developer did get some of the issues fixed, there are still some that still need fixing.

One issue that has not been fixed is the one related to free tier skip promotion and redeeming the UDT Ghost bundle on Xbox One. According to Aston Williams, senior communication manager, Infinity Ward is working on those issues but did not reveal when the update will be ready.

While we wait, it was announced the double XP period for Modern Warfare and Warzone will now be extended to make up for all the issues that players experience over the weekend. Players are also looking forward to Season3 which will be starting on the 8th of April.