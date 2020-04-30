Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Fans Takes Issue With Size

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be getting another update this week and like in the past, this update will also be a huge update.

Since it was released, the game size has continued to increase with large updates after another and with the latest patch, the game will take up about 180GB to 200GB. With that, the game will take up about 50% of the total internal capacity of the PS4 and Xbox One S so we can see why the fans were so frustrated with the updates.

One reason for the frustration is that fans do not know why the game needs so much space and since they don’t have the choice if they want to play the game, they will have to keep downloading the updates.

Activision has not addressed the issue yet but hopefully, we will get to hear their side of the story.