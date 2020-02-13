Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Royale Teaser Found?

There were already a lot of talks about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare getting its battle royale mode soon and while they have not confirmed or denied the rumor, it seems like it might just be happening.

Some people notice that the new cinematic intro for Season 2 seems to be teasing the battle royale mode. There were also rumors that the new 2020 Call of Duty game could also be a battle royale focus game but we will have to wait and see.

This week, some players managed to find their way into the menu of what they believe is the battle royale mode. At this point, it is hard to determine if this is real or not but if it is, it is something that the fans have been talking about forever.

With so many battle royale games out there, do you really want to see another one?