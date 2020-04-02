Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered PS4 Players Rejoiced

After all the leaks, it does not come as a surprise that the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here but don’t celebrate too fast yet as it is only available on PS4 right now.

No advance announcement was made so it looks like Activision wanted this to be a surprise but it got leaked when the full campaign was published on YouTube. Because of the timed exclusive deal with Sony, the game will come to PS4 first while those waiting to play on PC and Xbox One will have to wait until the 30th of April.

It was announced that the game will not come with multiplayer features as they explained that they do not want to iPhone players away from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will cost $20. Getting the remaster will also get you the free Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost bundle.