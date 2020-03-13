Call Of Duty League Will Go Online

With the recent concern over Coronavirus, Activision Blizzard has now announced that they will be canceling all in-person Call of Duty League matches for the 2020 season.

The competition will now happen online instead. The matches consisting of 12 teams will now be broadcasted live to fans. The new dates for the matches will be announced shortly as the developer work on rescheduling everything.

Activision Blizzard is not the only one that has decided to cancel their competitions as Overwatch League was also canceled due to the virus. E3 2020 was also canceled while a few other developers and publishers are considering digital events now.

We should expect to see more announcements being made in the next few weeks regarding the status of various events as the world scrambles to contain the virus and slow down the spread.