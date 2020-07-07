Call Of Duty League Championship Going Online

A lot of events will have to go online this year to stop the spread of COVID-19 and one of the gaming events that will be going online now will be the Call of Duty League Championship.

Instead of a LAN event, the game will now be a virtual tournament. The developer explained that this decision was made to protect the safety of their teams, players, and staff. Of course, at this point, nobody is really that surprised that the event is going online. In fact, most people were already expecting that to happen.

With this, the league has also announced that competitors will be getting a “universal camera setup” that will be switch on during the matches so that they can continue to keep taking of the players and make sure that everything is being done in accordance with the regulations.

More details about the tournament will be coming soon.