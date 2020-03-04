Cadillac New Concept Leaked In New GM Promo Video?

General Motors is looking to make a change by focusing on having zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion and have even released a video showing how it can be made into a reality.

According to GM, highways will have to be dotted with more charging stations that can power up various electric vehicles. They added that EVs will need to have the ability to talk to one another to reduce congestion and also road safety.

As exciting as the future they highlight in the video is, fans also noticed that they seem to be an autonomous concept in the vehicle. In the video, we can see a model with a square steering wheel with a wraparound digital dashboard and floating center console.

We are not sure what all of these means but it sure suggests that GM is working on something interesting for the near future.