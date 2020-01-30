Cadillac CT4-V & CT5-V Getting A Stick Transmission?

New details about the upcoming Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V have been surfacing with the latest new revealing that the Blackwing will no longer be offered. Instead, the CT4-V will be getting the 3.6 liters twin-turbo V6 engine while the CT5-V could be getting the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. So what does this mean for both models?

Well, some poeple have pointed out that both these engines have been fitted with a manual transmission in the past and some people are hop[ing that this would mean that both the CT4-V and the CT50V would also be offered with a manual transmission.

Cadillac did say that they are ready to offer manuals with the V-Series vehicles and he CT4-V was spotted acting a lot like a manual car the last time. Of course, with Cadillac not willing to reveal anything at this point, we can only wait and see.