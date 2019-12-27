Cadence Of Hyrule Putting You In Villain’s Shoes

Fans of Cadence of Hyrule will get to learn a little more about the villain of the game Octavo now as the new free DLC will put them in the villain’s shoes.

Called Octavo’s Ode, the new DLC will add a new story content to the game. It is free so you won’t need to go to the Eshop to get the update. Based on the name, it looks like we will get to see and learn more about Octava and why he is the way he is now.

The game is a spin-off of the popular Zelda games and while Nintendo doesn’t usually offer their franchises to an outside studio, this was an exception for them. The risk did pay off in the end as fans seems to be pretty happy with what the game has to offer as it did receive some pretty positive reviews since its release.