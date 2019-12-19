Cadence Of Hyrule Nintendo Switch Gets Freebie

Cadence of Hyrule, a spin-off from The Legend of Zelda will be getting a new DLC. Here is what we know of the update for the rhythm-based game.

Called Octavo’s Ode, the new DLC will explore the story from Octavo’s point of view. The update will be free. All you need to do is update the game and the DLC will be in there waiting for you to play it.

This is one of the very few occasions where Nintendo actually allowed another studio to work on a spin-off from one of their franchises and it seems to have gotten some pretty positive feedback from the fans.

If you are looking for something new to try out, you might want to give this a go on your Switch. If you already own the game, do check if the update has arrived so you can drive right in.