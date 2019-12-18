BMW Thinks We Love The Massive New Grilles

BMW gave its fans one of the biggest surprises this year with the massive grille on one of their concepts. While some people seem to like the huge grille, most of the fans do not and they have made sure that BMW hears it loud and clear but maybe not loud enough because BMW is not backing down.

According to BMW, they will be sticking to the grille as they think that the bolder design would be important for their future and that BMW customers want to express something and a strong grille like the one seen on the Concept 4 Series Coupe is not going to scare them at all.

Peter Henrich also added that customers will love the new look and that means we should be seeing more of the huge grille in the future. That was already hinted in the last few spy shots seen so be might as well just accept it.