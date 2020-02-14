BMW will be offering up three of their M2 Competition models for art as FUTURA 200 will be given a chance to hand paint these models at BMW’s headquarters in Munich.

The three models will be unveiled later today at 2.30 pm in LA a the Paramount Studios’ Backlot. FUTURA 2000 or Leonard Hilton McGurr is a graffiti pioneer of 1980. We know that he will be hand painting these models but what we do not know is if BMW will be doing anything else to the vehicle.

The M2 Competition will come powered by a 3.0 liter M TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder engine that will be offering 405hp and 405lb ft of torque and will only need 4.2 seconds to go from 0-60mph with a top speed of 155mph. The engine will be mated with a six-speed manual but a DCT will also be offered.

The standard BMW M2 Competition will be offered for $58,900.