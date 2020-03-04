BMW Concept i4 Gives Us A Taste Of What’s To Come

The BMW i4 might not be production-ready yet but the new BMW Concept I4 should give us all a good idea of what the vehicle will be offering when it arrives.

The Concept i4 was fitted with a fifth-gen eDrive tech that will also be offered on the iNext and iX3 model. The vehicle will be powered by a 530hp electric motor that will be powered by an 80kWh battery and will have 372miles of range to offer.

On the outside, the vehicle will be painted with the Frozen LIght Copper paint from the Vision iNext concept. It will also be fitted with the controversial kidney grilles that take up the large part of the front. The concept was also fitted with some unique wheels and a split rear diffuser.

The BMW i4 will be built in Munich with production set to arrive in 2021.