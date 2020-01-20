BMW 3-Series Gets New Entry-Level Model

More BMW models will come with a mild-hybrid system now as BMW announces the models that will be offered with some electrification.

BMW fans can expect to see their mild hybrid system being offered on the 320d, 320d xDrive Sedan, 320d/320d xDrive Touring, X3 xDrive20d, and X4 xDrive20 d model. The mild system offered here is a 48volt starter generator with an extra battery that will help improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

The engine can be shut off when the vehicle hits a speed of less than 9.3mph but on top of that, it can also act as an electric motor that will offer 11hp more to the output of the engine. Something drivers will really appreciate.

Other than that, it was also announce that the BMW 3-Series Sedan and Touring model will now get a new 318i variant which will come powered by a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four cylinder petrol engine that will be offering about 154hp and 184lb ft of torque.