Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Physical Release Confirm But…

Blade Runner will be returning as the developer announced the Enhanced Edition which will bring the classic game to Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and PC. What is more exciting is that there will be a physical release but there won’t be much to go around.

According to Limited Run Games, the Switch and PS4 will both be getting physical versions which would make it a great collector’s item but there will only be limited numbers of it so you might want to act fast if you plan to secure one.

The updated version of the game is being worked on by Nightdive Studios which is also the same company behind the Doom 64 game. Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition will be released this year but so far, the developer has not provided us with an actual date or release window yet. Hopefully, that will be announced soon.