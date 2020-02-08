Beyond Good & Evil 2: Buckle Up!

Although Beyond Good & Evil have been in the works for years now, we are not getting any closer to the release of the game with the latest announcement suggesting that the game is far from over for the gans.

According to Ubisoft, Beyond Good & Evil 2 will not be among the give AAA games that they will be releasing in the coming financial year which will start in April 2020 and end in March next year. That means we will have more than a year to wait and that is if Ubisoft releases it early in the next fiscal year.

For now, the games that we will be getting during the financial year will be Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Gods & Monsters and two more. Some people speculate that it could be another Assassin’s Creed game.

So if you are waiting for Beyond Good & Evil, buckle up because it is going to be a long wait.