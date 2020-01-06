Bayonetta 3 Dev Has More Tricks Up Their Sleeves

2020 will be an interesting year for PlatinumGames games as the developer promise that they will have some pretty interesting announcement to make this year.

Not only are they working on a new Bayonetta 3 game but they are also working on Babylon’s Fall. According to the developer, they wanted 2019 to be the year but they had to push their plans back a little but they promise that they will have some major announcement to make in 2020.

With Japan hosting the Olympics this year, all eyes will be on them and PlatinumGames is hoping that they can make use of this opportunity to gain the attention of fans from all around the world.

Fans have been waiting for the developer to drop gameplay footage for Bayonetta 3 but so far, that has not happened yet. We did get to see more of Babylon’s Fall before 2019 ended.