Battlefield 5: Wait Not Over For Update

Fans of the Battlefield 5 games were looking forward to getting their hands on the new 6.2 updates but it looks like they will have to wait a few more days now as the developer announces the delay.

According to the developer, the update was pushed back after it was discovered that there was a bug in the update. The main focus of the update is all about balancing the weapons but it will also come with tank customization that will allow players to paint their vehicle, turret, and chassis. This is something that the fans have been asking for some time now.

Minor changes will also be made to the Solomon Islands and Wake Island. The update is now set to arrive on the 5th of March but the full patch notes for the update are already up on their blog so you can check that out first while you wait for the update to be released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.