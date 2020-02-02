Battlefield 5: Tank Finally Coming With Update

Battlefield 5 continues to receive updates with the latest one coming in one week. Here is what we can expect to see from the update.

The Chapter 6 update will be free and will be released on PC, Xbox One and PS4. Fans can not only expect to see more Pacific Theatre weapons and gear but also a new jungle map. DICE also added that the much-requested Tank customization will also be a part of the game.

The feature will allow players to decorate their tanks to match their style. This feature was something that the developer has been promising since 2018 so it is nice to see that it is now finally here.

Other than working on new updates for the Battlefield 5 game, DICE has also announced that they will be working on a new Battlefield game for the next-gen console.