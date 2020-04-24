Battlefield 5 Roadmap Shows Major Update Coming Soon

The Jungle event for Battlefield 5 will be ending soon and the developers are already preparing for the next updates for the game by releasing a roadmap on their blog showing us what is to come.

The roadmap showed that there will be one more standalone update coming our way this summer. The way it was worded suggests that this might be the last major update that was planned for Battlefield 5. It was detailed that the update will bring in some new content, weapons, and also game tweaks but there were no talks about a new map.

The roadmap also suggest that after the summer update, the game will be offering Battlefield currency and Company Coin as weekly rewards to unlock gears. There will also be community events planned for the future.

Into the Jungle will be ending on the 29th of April but fans can continue to expect more updates from the game.