Battlefield 5 Free Update Adds Killer Reptile To Game

The new villain in the Battlefield 5 game will be a reptile as the developer revealed a little more details about the upcoming Into the Jungle update that will be arriving before schedule much to the delight of the fans.

The update will bring in a new Solomon Islands map and in this new location is a new killer crocodile. The new video released showed off the croc that bites. The croc will do 35 damage if it does bite you so you might want to swim away fast if you do spot it.

Of course, this is not the first time Battlefield 5 has made the waters scary as they did also include a Megalodon easter egg in the past.

Besides the new map, the developer also added the M2 Carbine rifle and Model 37 shotgun to the game ahead of time. The M1A1 Bazooka and Lunge Mine is also in the game now along with a new Elite character Misaki Yamashiro.