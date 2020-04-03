Battlefield 5: Easiest Way To Claim Free Bonus

With so many people staying at home right now, a lot of people have turned to games to pass time and to make sure Battlefield 5 is chosen over the other games, the developer is offering more freebies to their fans to encourage them to come back.

The developer will be offering free bonus to those that logs into the game in the next few days. Anybody who longs in on the 2nd of April until the 4th of April will get a stimulus package of 1500 Company Coin that will go directly into their game balance.

Those that long in during the weekend will also get the Sapper Chassis and turret set for Valentine MK VIII tank. The developer has been offering a few more updates to the game so if you have not played the game in a while, you might find something new.