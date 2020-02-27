Baldur’s Gate 3: Watch The Stream

One of the studios that will still be at PAX East this year, Larian Studios will be showing off their new Baldur’s Gate 3.

Well, even if you are not at the event, fans will be able to watch the gameplay at home as the event will be live-streamed on the Stadia YouTube channel. The Livestream will go live on the 27th of February and will be released at 3 PM ET.

The developer also revealed that a special quest will be previewing the gameplay of the game. Baldur’s Gate 3 is Wizards of the Coast owner’s way of merging the game with their popular tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons.

While it is now shown on Stadia’s YouTube channel, it will not be a Stadia exclusive game as it will be released on other platforms as well. The game is set to arrive early this year but no date has been announced yet.