Audi SQ7 Heads To The US, What We Know Now

It seems like offering more SUVs is the way to go here in the US which is probably why Audi has decided to add the SQ7 and SQ8 to their lineup here in the US.

The automaker announces that the high-riding models will be coming in a few month’s time. Both models will come powered by the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that will be offering about 500hp and will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. With that, both models will need about 4.3 seconds to go from 0-60mph with a top speed of 155mph.

In terms of design, what we will be getting here will not look too different from the ones we saw in Europe with the Silver mirror caps, four exhaust outlets, and more. The SQ7 will also be fitted with a set of 20inch alloy with heated and ventilated front sport seats.

Both the SQ7 and SQ8 is set to arrive in the US in the spring this year. Details like the price and offerings are still a mystery at this point.