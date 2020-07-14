Assassin’s Creed Valhalla More Details Dropped

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will make some major changes to the game including side quest now no longer players such a big role in the game and more but what got players excited as that Eivor can now switch between being female and make throughout the story.

While a female playable character is not new to the franchise, with Kassandra and Alexios, you play as one or the other character but with Eivor, it will be the same character. Players will also need to decide on his or her personality, morals, aspirations, and more before they even start the game.

Vahalla will take place in 873 AD which is very close to the original Assassin’s Creed game that took place in 1191 AD which means the Assassin Brotherhood and Templar Order have not been formed yet but it should also add some interesting insight to the lore.

What do you think of all these new changes for the franchise?