Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Looking At Some Older Mechanic

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has been around for many years now and over the years, there have been many changes to the game, mechanics that were replaced and updated and the same will happen to the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Fans will be happy to learn that hoods, hidden blades, and social stealth will finally be put back into the game which should convince fans that the game is not all action. In the demo, it did seems that the new game would be very action-heavy and not that much stealthy but with these mechanics getting back onboard, we can predict that being stealthy will still be important in the game.

The mechanic was seen in the latest Ubisoft Forward presentation with Eivor putting on the hood and blending into the crowd. This mechanic lost its appeal after the third game but we are happy to see it coming back.