Apple New Maps Ready For The US

The newly redesigned Apple maps on the Maps app will be available to all US users now while those in Europe will be getting the maps in a few month’s time.

Apple first announces that they will be updating their maps back in 2018 and after more than a year of working on it, the new maps were released last month and now it will be available to all of the US.

It was also added that they plan to bring the maps to the rear of the world but they do not have a timeline of when that will be happening. The updated maps are a lot more detailed compared to the original Apple Maps that was released back in 2012. Apple is also working on its own Street View called Look Around but for now, the feature is only available in a few major cities including New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Las Vegas, LA, Houston, and Oahu.