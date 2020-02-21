Apex Legends Popular Map Comes Back For A Limited Time

Apex Legends fans will be happy to know that the game will be getting its popular Kings Canyon map back for a limited time.

It was announced that the map will be released on the 21dt of February and will remain in the game for the few days before getting removed on the 24th of February. The map will come back as a sperate playlist in the game so players can play in unranked on Kings Canyon or World’s Edge.

Of course, the one we will be getting some is not the exact same map seen in the back since Kings Canyon did undergo a major transformation in Season 2 with leviathans and flyers invading the arena. All the damage done meant new space for buildings. Natura has also started taking over some part of the maps.

How excited are you that Apex Legends is taking you back to King’s Canyon once more?