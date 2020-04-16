Apex Legends: More Map Changes Made

Respawn can’t seem to make up their mind on how they want their Apex Legends map to be like as they once again updated the map after the recent map rotation update.

Since the last update, a lot of fans have been asking for Respawn to update the rotation system and because of those feedbacks, Respawn will be making a few more changes to the map based on the comments from the fans.

On their Twitter, they announce that Nighttime Kings Canyon will be removed now. The update will also shorten the time the regular Kings Canyon is available. The initial plan was to have the Kings Canyon for a period of time but now that time will be shorter. The map will still be available on Ranked map options.

Apex Legends player can also take part in The Old Wats Lore Event now which will be running from the 21st of April.