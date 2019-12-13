Apex Legends Celebrating The Holo-Day With A New Event

While Respawn did not have a new game to announce at The Game Awards this year, they did announce the new holiday event for Apex Legends. Here is what we know now.

Called Holo-Day Bash, the new event will be a limited-time event with a winter theme. As the name suggests, the main focus of the event will be Mirage, the holographic trickster. The update for the event will bring in a few Christmas-theme skins, voice lines and more.

Mirage’s new skin will turn him into a nutcracker while Octane gets to turn into a reindeer. Caustic will be Santa Claus while Crypto will become Jack Frost. Other characters will also be getting some holiday special skins so check them out.

As part of the event, there will be a new Winter Express mode. The Iron Crown and Voidwalkers events will also be designed to match the theme.