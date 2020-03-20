Apex Legend Brings Back Kings Canyon

Apex Legends will be bringing back Kings Canyon once more. Starting from the 20th of March until the 23rd of March, players can enjoy the Season 2 version of Kings Canyon.

This will be a great time for you to start practicing as this map will be returning to the game to replace the World’s Edge in Season 4 on the 24th fo March. With Evo Shield now bring a permanent part of the game, it will be interesting to see how that and the map will change the play style of the players.

This is not the first time Kings Canyon was brought back as we have already seen it a few times since Season 3 started but it was probably the developers way to keep things fun and exciting for the fans and we should expect to see more it in the future or maybe become a permanent part of the game.