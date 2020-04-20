Anime Expo The Next To Get Axed

The COVID-19 Pandemic has already forced a lot of organizers to cancel their event for this year and now, it was announced that Anime Expo will also be canceled.

The event was supposed to be happening in July this year. According to the organizer, with all the restrictions place worldwide and the situation in Los Angeles, they have decided to cancel Anime Expo this year.

They added that they are commuted to return next year for the 30th anniversary of the event. The event announced the new date for the event which has been set on the 2nd of July to the 5th of July 2021. Those that have already gotten the tickets this year and redeem next year’s ticket or request for a refund.

Just a few days ago, it was announced that the San Diego Comic-Con will be canceled.