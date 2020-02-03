Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Colors Looked Great

We are only a few months from the release of the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons game and Nintendo is going to celebrate that with the release of an Animal Crossing themed Nintendo Switch which will happen a week before the game arrives.

This is the full-size version of the Nintendo Switch which means you can dock it to your TV and will come with Joy-Con controllers which a unique color, the blue and green color. There is also an embossed design in the back of the console.

The console will be available for pre-orders soon but do keep in mind that getting the console does not get you the game as it is not bundled together. You will still need to pay $59.99 to get the game. There is also a matching Animal Crossing theme case for sale.

Animal Crossing: New Horizon will be arriving on the 20th of March while the console will be released on the 13th.