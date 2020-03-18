Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Already Ready Before Release

We are only a few days away from the release of the highly anticipated Animal Crossing: New Horizons but before the game can be released, the developer already has an update ready for the game.

It was announced that the New Horizons 1.1.0 update will be going live on the 18th of March. No further details have been offered yet so we do not know that the update is all about but those that have already purchased the digital version of the game will be able to download the patch when it arrives.

As for those that got the physical copy of the game, they will just have to wait until the game arrives to get the update and start playing the game. The new game will ship players off to a deserted island where they can build their own village from the ground up.

The game is available for pre-order now with pre-order bonuses so do check that out before the game arrives on the 20th of March.