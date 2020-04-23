Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch Online Members In For A Treat

Nintendo Online members playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons right now will be happy to learn that Nintendo will be offering them some new freebies including an exclusive Nook Inc. silk rug from the Switch Eshop.

To get the freebie, you will need to go to the Eshop and choose the Nintendo Switch Online from the side. From there, you will see the Nook Inc. silk rug that is listed under Special Offers. Download it and you can purchase it in the game via Nook Miles from Nook Stop terminal from your Resident Services building.

You need to have an NSO subscription to get the item. Those with the free NSO trial will not be able to claim the item.

For those that have their Nintendo Account linked to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, you can also claim a free New Horizons Special Order Ticket as well.